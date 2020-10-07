Azerbaijan says army has no problems with medical or blood supplies

Azerbaijani army has no problems with medical or blood supplies, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said.

“The false information, being spread in this regard on social networks, is provocative and groundless,” Eyvazov noted.

"Medical supplies at the front are provided by the relevant medical services of the Ministry of Defense. We call upon the citizens of Azerbaijan not to believe and not to disseminate provocative information," the spokesman added.

News.Az