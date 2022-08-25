Azerbaijan says five Turkish companies involved in road construction in Karabakh

Five Turkish companies are involved in the construction of roads in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that the construction of road infrastructure in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is being carried out by Azerbaijani and Turkish companies.

“The structures of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other Azerbaijani companies are involved in the construction of other roads. Not a single foreign state company is involved in the work in the road system,” he added.

News.Az