Azerbaijan says high-ranking Armenian officers killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of precise strikes by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the chief of artillery of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces, Colonel Karen Babayan, was killed, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said.

"On September 29, the commander of the military unit #13516 of the 61st separate engineering regiment of the Armenian army, Spartak Kocharyan, involved in military operations in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was also killed. The commander of the 9th regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division, Artyom Pogosyan, was severely wounded," the spokesman emphasized.

News.Az