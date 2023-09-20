Azerbaijan says it is in operational contact with Russian peacekeeping contingent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread in Armenian some social media accounts about firing the position belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan and the civilian convoy accompanied by the representatives of the contingent, is false and disinformation, Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“In response to such unfounded claims, I state that we are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent and are creating the necessary conditions for them to perform their duties,” he added.

