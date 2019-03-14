Azerbaijan says will continue constructive dialogue, co-op with UN human rights mechanisms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will continue its constructive dialogue and cooperation with the UN human rights mechanisms with a view to enhancing the promotion and protection of human rights, said Emin Aslanov, the first secretary of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

He made the remarks at the general debate on human rights bodies and mechanisms, held on the sidelines of the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Aslanov noted that Azerbaijan takes positive note of the annual report of the Coordination Committee of the special procedures mandate holders.

“The report indicates that, last year, 80 mandate holders organized or attended just about 90 forums, consultations, and other events in all regions, in collaboration with Governments, the UN system, civil society and the private sector. These figures show that, there is a clear need to request the mandate holders to increase their availability of attending such events, since the broader outreach by the mandate holders is of crucial importance for discharging their mandate,” he said.

The diplomat added that Azerbaijan is of the view that a robust system of special procedures guided by the principles of transparency, fairness, impartiality and inclusiveness is an important tool for the Human Rights Council to accomplish its tasks.

News.Az

News.Az