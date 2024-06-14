Azerbaijan scales up commercial gas production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced nearly 20.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January-May 2024. Marketable natural gas made almost 16 billion cubic meters of this volume, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, natural gas production increased by 3.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, while marketable gas production grew by 4.1 per cent.Over the past 5 months, Azerbaijan produced over 12,031,000 tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this, marketable crude made almost 12,005,000.The volumes of oil and marketable oil production in the reporting period were 5.7 per cent lower than in the first 5 months of 2023.

News.Az