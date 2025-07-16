Azerbaijan seeks to establish joint ventures with Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), stated at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Joint Business Council and the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Business Forum held in Hanoi that AZPROMO is ready to support the creation of joint ventures with Vietnam and establish mutual relations with Vietnamese partners, News.Az reports citing local media.

According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijan is, for instance, interested in cooperation with Vietnam in the textile industry: "A number of steps have already been taken in this regard. Virtual meetings have been organized between companies operating in the textile and cotton industry of the two countries at the initiative of AZPROMO. Export opportunities for cotton products and cooperation directions were discussed during the meetings. Companies have shared their catalogs with their counterparts and have begun to evaluate possible trade relations. This shows that industry-focused cooperation can start with simple dialogue and, over the course of time, turn into real commercial interest. AZPROMO will continue to support these efforts in accordance with the priorities of our business circles."

Abdullayev added that the goal is to promote experience exchange between textile companies: "Today, representatives of textile enterprises that are members of the Azerbaijan Textile Association are here as part of our delegation."

In addition, according to him, there is a positive dynamic in trade indicators between the two countries: "In the five months of 2025, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam was $58.4 million, which is 5% more compared to the same period last year."

