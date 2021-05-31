Azerbaijan sees drop in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 462 patients have recovered and six patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 333,956 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 324,565 of them have recovered, and 4,913 people have died. Currently, 4,478 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,815 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,513,989 tests have been conducted so far.

