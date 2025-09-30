Azerbaijan sees growth in trade turnover with EAEU countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EAEU member states increased by more than 22 percent, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at an extended session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, Belarus, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The prime minister also emphasized the positive dynamics of mutual investment activities. “Businesses from our EAEU partners are represented in many sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy,” he stated, adding that this is facilitated by the reliable and transparent investment environment in the country.

He further noted that Azerbaijani investors are actively implementing projects across a wide range of industries in EAEU member states, contributing to their economic development.

The premmier touched upon the activities of joint investment funds established with several EAEU partners to ensure mutual investment flows in key economic sectors, stating: “This initiative has already proven its effectiveness and opens new horizons for cooperation.”

Addressing cooperation in the transport and transit sector, Asadov underscored its special place on the agenda due to its significant potential for boosting mutual trade, increasing investments, and fostering new economic opportunities.

“Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with modern infrastructure, Azerbaijan has become a reliable transport and logistics hub, creating new opportunities for regional countries and our partners,” he remarked.

PM Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan’s systematic efforts to modernize its transport infrastructure, noting the increased capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the launch of the second phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port expansion.

Asadov also emphasized the significance of the Middle Corridor, stating: “Over the past three years, the volume of cargo transported through Azerbaijan along this corridor has increased by nearly 90%, which is compelling evidence of its growing efficiency and demand.”

In this context, the prime minister underscored the historic importance of agreements reached to connect Azerbaijan’s main territory with its integral part, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. According to him, these agreements create new opportunities for expanding transit routes and strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in regional and global logistics.

The head of the Azerbaijani government expressed confidence that the new corridor, alongside the North-South Corridor, will become a key segment of the Middle Corridor.

Considering the participation of representatives from all five Caspian littoral states, including Iran, at the meeting, Asadov drew attention to the issue of the Caspian Sea’s shallowing.

“President Ilham Aliyev recently emphasized the importance of this issue from the UN platform. Unfortunately, the ecological situation of the Caspian Sea is rapidly deteriorating. Preventing a potential ecological disaster in the Caspian region requires urgent joint efforts from the Caspian littoral states. Azerbaijan remains committed to previously reached agreements and is ready to strengthen cooperation to find joint solutions to this problem,” he said stated.

Additionally, the premier addressed anti-dumping investigations initiated within the EAEU framework. He specifically mentioned investigations concerning Azerbaijan-origin goods, namely polyethylene, polypropylene, and propylene copolymers, as well as a repeated investigation regarding aluminum strips. Asadov noted that if anti-dumping measures are applied to these goods, Azerbaijan’s total export volume to EAEU countries could significantly decrease.

Azerbaijani companies involved in this process are open to cooperation. “We hope that the investigations will be based on factual evidence as much as possible and that the outcome will not cause any real harm to Azerbaijan’s trade cooperation with EAEU countries, both at multilateral and bilateral levels,” he added.

News.Az