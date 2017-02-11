Azerbaijan sees no obstacle to expansion of ties with US, official says

There is no obstacle to the strengthening and expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, said Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chief of the administration's foreign relations department, APA reported.

Azerbaijan has always cooperated with the US and tried to have good relations with this country, Mammadov said commenting on Azerbaijan’s expectations in its relations with the new US administration.

He noted that the protection of Azerbaijan’s state interests in these processes has always been the main goal of the country’s president.

“We are conducting this process as essential. From this point of view, when discontent arose in connection with certain issues, we have always openly expressed our position,” Mammadov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan and the US have always enjoyed high-level relations.

“Last year, Azerbaijan’s president paid a successful visit to the US, held productive meetings during which the importance of bilateral ties was emphasized again,” the official added.

Noting that there is no problem with Azerbaijan-US ties, Mammadov expressed hope for the continuation of cooperation between the two countries.

He underlined the importance of continued peace and stability in the world.

“Despite the fact that Azerbaijan is a small country, it is a really important state in the region,” he said. “During these years, we initiated major international projects and played a leading role in their implementation. From this perspective, the energy and transport projects are of great importance.”

According to Mammadov, cooperation with Azerbaijan meets the interests of every large state.

“I’m optimistic about this matter. The new US President Donald Trump, in a certain sense, announced the concept of his presidency. Trump said he will focus on internal process and then raise some external political issues,” said Mammadov, adding that he thinks there is no obstacle to the strengthening and expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and the US.

