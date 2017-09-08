Azerbaijan sends 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government has sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help Rohingya Muslims who are suffering from the ongoing mass violence in Myanmar, APA reports quoting a joint statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The humanitarian aid will be sent under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



The humanitarian aid will be delivered to Bangladesh, where Rohingya Muslims found temporary shelter.



The humanitarian aid weighing 100 tons includes 20 tons of sugar, 10,000 litres of corn oil, 10,000 liters of sunflower oil, 10,000 tons of condensed milk, 10,000 tons of canned beef, 10 tons of pasta, 10 tons of vermicelli and 20 tons of flour.

News.Az

