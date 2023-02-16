Azerbaijan sends 25 containers of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye via BTK railway

Azerbaijan sends 25 containers of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye via BTK railway

Azerbaijan sends 25 containers of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye via BTK railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-five containers of humanitarian aid were sent from Azerbaijan’s Bilajari railway station to quake-struck Türkiye on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci attended a see-off ceremony

The humanitarian aid will be delivered via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line to people affected by strong earthquakes in ten provinces of the fraternal country.

The sent aid mainly consists of medicines, heaters, and generators, and will arrive in Türkiye within three days.

Since the first day of the natural disaster in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani public, demonstrating solidarity with the Turkish people, is actively involved in large-scale relief campaigns.

Ambassador Bagci thanked the Azerbaijani state and people for the great support provided during these difficult days.

News.Az