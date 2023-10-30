Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

The batch of electrical equipment destined for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine was dispatched on Monday from the Sumgayit Technologies Park.

Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated July 17, 2023, the humanitarian cargo delivered by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 555,000 meters of electric cables and wires.

Humanitarian goods transported by a convoy of 14 trucks are being sent to support the restoration of sustainable electricity supply to the affected territories due to the current situation in Ukraine.

The next parts of the mentioned aid, totaling in value $7.6 million, organized on the basis of applications received from Ukraine, are planned to be sent in the near future.

Azerbaijan had previously given humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of electrical equipment. Azerbaijan has already donated more than $33 million in humanitarian help to Ukraine in response to the crisis, including assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

A total of 154 Ukrainian youngsters afflicted by the war and who have lost family members have been sent to Azerbaijan for medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation as part of the humanitarian help. The "Linguist" Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva, which was devastated as a result of military actions in Irpin, has been totally repaired, and Azerbaijan is currently doing extensive reconstruction work on a number of social facilities severely damaged there.

News.Az