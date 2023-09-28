Azerbaijan sends buses to Khankendi for Garabagh's Armenian residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

An appeal was received from representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh to allocate appropriate vehicles for transporting civilians from Khankendi to Armenia, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“These vehicles will be used to transport civilians living in Khankendi and nearby areas who do not have their own cars,” said the ministry.

The request was received positively and 30 buses were sent along the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road on September 28.

At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabagh Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan on September 21, 2023, in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh.

The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere focused on reintegration of the Armenian population of Garabagh, restoration of infrastructure and the organization of activities on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance, including food products.

As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted positively.

On September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabakh was held in the city of Khojaly.

News.Az

News.Az