Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (VIDEO)

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) have sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance, TABIB told News.Az.

A plane loaded with medical equipment departed from Baku on February 27.

The handover document was signed by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky and Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov.

