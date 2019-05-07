Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the request by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the humanitarian aid has been sent to this country with the directive of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ONA reports citing press service of the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to the information, emergency humanitarian aid is expected to be delivered through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to the Yemeni people who suffer from a humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN reports, 24 million people (80% of the population) in Yemen need humanitarian support; 250 thousand people suffer from poverty and malnutrition. Different kinds of diseases are spread among population including 3,3 million IDPs.

