Azerbaijan sends protest letter to UFC president

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson on Monday commented on the fact that during the UFC competition a fighter of Armenian origin raised the “flag” of the illegal entity created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva stressed that the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has already sent a letter of protest to the UFC president over the incident.

“The letter notes that the illegal entity is just the result of the Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan. The UFC president was informed that the United States unequivocally supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” she said.

“Given the UFC rules which allow raising the flags only of internationally recognized states, the Azerbaijani side called on the UFC president to take appropriate disciplinary measures against the fighter of Armenian origin for attempting to politicize the competition and prevent recurrence of such cases in the future,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az