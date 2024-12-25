Azerbaijan sends special medical staff, equipment to Aktau following plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has dispatched a special medial team and necessary medical equipment to the Kazakh city of Aktau following the plane crash, Farid Huseynov, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) spokesman, said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the emergency rescue agencies of Kazakhstan are providing operational support. A state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the incident under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev," the spokesman said, News.Az reports."A special medical team and the necessary medical equipment have already been sent. A hotline has been set up for the families and relatives of the passengers, and they will receive special psychological support. Additional information regarding the investigation results will be made available to the public," Huseynov added.

News.Az