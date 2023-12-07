Azerbaijan sentences Armenian saboteur to 18 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the members of the Armenian sabotage group detained in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a court decision, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani court on Thursday held the trial in the criminal case against detained Armenian saboteur Gagik Ashoti Voskanyan.

A verdict was read out at the trial presided over by Abdulla Mammadov, a judge of the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes.

Under the verdict, Armenian saboteur Voskanyan was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On August 16, 2023, members of the Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition, intending to violate Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They opened fire with firearms on Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district. A member of the sabotage organization was apprehended by Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, with weapons and ammunition being taken from him.



Gagik Voskanyan is charged under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az