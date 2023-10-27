Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss inter-parliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Azerbaijan-Serbia working group on inter-parliamentary relations of Mill Majlis have visited Belgrade, News.az reports.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani and Serbian MPs paid tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his monument.

The members of the friendship group also visited the monument to the unknown soldier, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of Belgrade.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani MPs also met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia recalled his visit to Azerbaijan early October, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the impressions left by the trip to the liberated territories of Karabakh. He hailed Serbia’s strategic partnership and effective cooperation with Azerbaijan. Vladimir Orlic commended President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s support during the difficult days for Serbia.

The Azerbaijani MPs also held various meetings with the members of the Serbia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Serbian Parliament.

During the meetings, the MPs discussed the relations between the two countries, priority issues, especially coordinated activities in international organizations.

News.Az