Azerbaijan set to organize two international karate competitions in 2025

Azerbaijan will host two international karate events in 2025, announced Ulvi Guliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Noting that karate fighters from 10 countries will be up in action in those tournaments, Ulvi Guliyev said: “Currently, we are focused on organizing these two major tournaments for the next year."Speaking about the opening ceremony of the 29th Azerbaijan Championship among children, juniors and seniors, as well as the 32nd Azerbaijan Championship among adults and para-karate athletes, the head of the federation noted that more than 600 athletes are testing their strength at the competitions.

News.Az