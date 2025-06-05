Azerbaijan sets up Organizing Committee for UN World Urban Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Organizing Committee was established in connection with the holding of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026.

The relevant order on the creation of an Organizing Committee was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the document, the head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev, was appointed chairman of the Committee.

The 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 to May 22, 2026. This biennial event, organised by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), serves as a premier global platform for addressing urbanisation challenges and promoting sustainable urban development.

WUF13 will centre on the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” reflecting the urgent global need for safe, affordable, and inclusive housing as a fundamental element of sustainable urban growth. The forum aims to foster dialogue on integrating housing with climate resilience, land and tenure security, inclusive governance, and locally driven urban development.

The Government of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, is actively preparing for the forum. Key activities include finalising the venue, developing the program, and engaging with international partners to ensure the event's success.

