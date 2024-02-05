Azerbaijan sets up polling station in its embassy in Pakistan for upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

A polling station has been established at the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan in anticipation of the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijani citizens residing in Pakistan or on long-term foreign assignments will be able to vote at the designated polling stations established in the embassy from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 7. Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above can exercise their voting rights by presenting their ID card or domestic passport,” the embassy said.

All necessary measures have been taken to inform Azerbaijani citizens, who are consular-registered in Pakistan, about the upcoming presidential election and participation in the voting process.

Apart from Azerbaijani citizens residing in Pakistan, voters with the right to vote who arrive in Islamabad on that day for various reasons will be able to vote at the station created at the Azerbaijani embassy in Paksitan.

A total of 49 polling stations have been set up across 37 countries to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens living beyond the country or on long-term foreign assignments for the snap presidential election, which will be the first election held in the country after the restoration of the territorial integrity and state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Voting at the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, where polling stations have been established, will commence at the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea and conclude at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

News.Az