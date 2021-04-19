Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sets up working group to develop "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concepts

Azerbaijan sets up working group to develop Smart City and Smart Village concepts

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the establishment of a Working Group to develop the “Smart City” and “Smart Village” concepts.

Under the order, Azerbaijan’s minister of transport, communications and high technologies was appointed head of the working group.

The working group has eight members.


