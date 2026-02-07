Syria and Saudi Arabia sign major deals in Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a series of major strategic agreements in Damascus on Saturday, covering sectors such as aviation, telecommunications, infrastructure, and real estate.

The ceremony was held at the People’s Palace and attended by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, said the parties gathered to sign several “strategic agreements” in vital sectors that directly affect citizens’ lives.

The deals aim to strengthen telecommunications infrastructure, develop digital connectivity systems and shape a new phase of partnership based on mutual trust and respect, he added.

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia stands alongside Syria and supports its path toward recovery, growth and stability. He announced the launch of work to establish the Elaf Fund for investment in major projects and the activation of banking transfer channels between the two countries.

He said an agreement would also be signed for the Silk Link project, describing it as one of Syria’s largest digital infrastructure projects and potentially among the biggest globally.

The parties would sign what he described as the world’s largest water agreement under the sponsorship of Saudi firm ACWA Power, Al-Falih added, without providing further details.

Syrian Communications Minister Abdulsalam Haykal said the country has adopted a strategy that leverages its geographic location to become an international data transit corridor. He said the Silk Link project would help “cement Syria’s position as a global connectivity hub.”

Syrian Civil Aviation Authority head Omar al-Husri also announced two major agreements: one to develop and operate Aleppo International Airport and another to establish a new low-cost national carrier named Nas Syria. He said the steps would return Syria “strongly” to the international aviation network.

Earlier on Saturday, a Saudi economic delegation led by Al-Falih arrived in the Syrian capital to announce the strategic contracts as part of efforts to boost investment and economic cooperation.

The delegation includes Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and Civil Aviation Authority President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, along with other officials.

Saudi Arabia has been among the region’s most supportive states of Syria’s new administration since the ouster of the Assad regime, and the two countries have intensified high-level exchanges and signed multiple agreements, particularly in the economic sphere, to support Syria’s reconstruction.

News.Az