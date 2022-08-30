Azerbaijan: Six servicemen listed as missing since Second Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army have been missing since the Second Karabakh War, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the conference on "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach", dedicated to International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances and organized by the State Commission, News.Az reports.

Akhundov said that after the end of the Second Karabakh War, according to the list provided by the relevant state institutions, about 300 Azerbaijani servicemen were considered missing.

“As a result of search activities carried out with the direct participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in accordance with the tripartite statement of 10 November 2020, the bodies of the servicemen who were considered missing were found and taken out of the territories liberated from the occupation, identified and handed over to the families,” he noted.

“The State Commission's list of those missing during the Second Karabakh War now contains only the names of six servicemen. Unfortunately, despite all the efforts and measures taken, it is not yet possible to establish their fate,” Akhundov added.

News.Az