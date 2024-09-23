Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a meeting on Monday with Denisa Saková, Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers praised enhancing relations between the two countries across the key areas.They pointed out the importance of reciprocal visits, joint events and meetings and discussions in bolstering the Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation. The discussions revolved around the vast opportunities for fruitful working partnership with Slovakia across trade, energy, investment, industry, humanitarian and other domains.The sides underscored that Azerbaijan, as an active initiator and member of the regional and global energy projects, contributes to fostering the energy supply of the partner countries. In this vein, they underlined the energy cooperation as a priority area of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.The meeting also saw discussions on the current state of and prospects for development of bilateral economic cooperation, energy collaboration, as well as cooperation development and exchange of expertise in pharmaceuticals.The sides also exchanged views on the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia working group on economic cooperation and the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum scheduled to take place in Baku.

News.Az