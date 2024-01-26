Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss current state of ties in various areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador to Slovakia Vusal Abdullayev has presented his credentials to the country’s President Zuzana Čaputová, News.Az reports.

The senior officials of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in the country Jalal Gasimov also attended the ceremony.

During the meeting following the credentials presentation ceremony, Ambassador Vusal Abdullayev conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s sincere greetings to President Zuzana Čaputová. Slovak President Čaputová thanked for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings, and asked the diplomat to extend her greetings to the Azerbaijani President.

The meeting saw discussions on the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in various areas, including political, economic, trade, energy and other fields. They also emphasized that there is a great potential for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

President Zuzana Čaputová hailed the establishment Azerbaijani embassy in the Slovak Republic with its headquarters in Bratislava.

The Slovak President congratulated Azerbaijan on its hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, and wished success to the country in organizing this prestigious event.

News.Az