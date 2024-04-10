Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss future joint energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov paid a working visit to the Slovak Republic, News.az reports.

As part of the visit, Mikayil Jabbarov was received by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, meetings were held with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova, Deputy Chairman of the National Council Peter Ziga.

During the discussions, the expansion of ties in significant areas was emphasized. The importance of mutual visits, joint events, meetings and discussions in strengthening Azerbaijani-Slovak cooperation was noted. The Slovak side was informed about the wide opportunities in Azerbaijan for effective partnership in various fields, including trade, energy, investment, industry, humanitarian activities, as well as within the Alyat Free Economic Zone.

The importance of initiatives to strengthen trade and economic ties between countries, including an increase in mutual trade turnover, was noted, and the importance of exchanging information about products with export potential was emphasized.

It was stated that regional and global energy projects, in which Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant, contribute to the energy supply of partner countries and in this context, energy cooperation is one of the priorities of relations with Slovakia

During the meetings, information was presented about the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan, the opportunities created for investors, and the potential for implementing joint projects.

The parties considered the possibilities of developing energy, trade and investment cooperation and implementing joint projects, supporting initiatives in the industrial, agricultural, tourism, innovation spheres, joint actions for the transition to green energy, as well as the possibility of Slovakia joining energy projects in which Azerbaijan is a participant.

News.Az