Azerbaijan, Slovakia ink several documents

Azerbaijan and Slovakia signed a number of cooperation agreements across various sectors during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Bratislava on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The signed documents are as follows:

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Consular Affairs between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Animal Health and Food Safety between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Veterinary and Food Administration of the Slovak Republic;

- Protocol of Intent on Cooperation between the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Slovak Republic.

