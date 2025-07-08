Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore prospects for green energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Slovenia explored the prospects for cooperation in the green energy sector.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Slovenian Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer, News.Az reports.

“At the invitation of Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy, we held a productive meeting during our business visit to the country to evaluate new cooperation opportunities in the context of bilateral energy relations and the development of the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as to discuss the strengthening of energy security,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.

“We also discussed prospects for increasing the supply of Azerbaijani gas which accounted for approximately 5% of Slovenia's total gas consumption last year and cooperation in the field of #greenenergy supply,” he wrote.

News.Az