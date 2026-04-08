Global markets mixed as oil eases, gold climbs and stocks diverge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global commodity, equity, and currency markets showed mixed performance, with oil prices holding near recent highs, gold extending gains, and stock indices diverging across regions.

Brent crude traded at $94.32 per barrel, while WTI stood at $95.73, both declining compared to the previous session but remaining significantly higher since the start of the year. Gold climbed further to $4,833.20 per ounce, reflecting sustained safe haven demand, News.az reports.

On equity markets, Wall Street indices posted marginal changes, with the Dow Jones declining slightly while the S and P 500 and Nasdaq recorded modest gains. Asian markets were led by a sharp rise in Japan’s Nikkei, while European indices broadly moved lower. Currency markets also reflected moderate fluctuations against the US dollar.

Key global market indicators

Overall, global markets continue to reflect volatility, with strong commodity performance contrasting with uneven equity trends and moderate currency movements.

News.Az