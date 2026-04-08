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General Motors recalls over 270,000 cars in US

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General Motors recalls over 270,000 cars in US
Source: AFP

General Motors is recalling 271,770 vehicles in the United States due to a defect affecting the rearview camera, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall includes Chevrolet Malibu sedans.

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According to NHTSA, the rearview camera screen may display a distorted or blank image, which can reduce the driver’s visibility behind the vehicle and increase the risk of an accident.

Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the rearview cameras as needed to ensure proper operation. The recall is being conducted at no cost to vehicle owners.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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