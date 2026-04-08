Champions League: PSG vs Liverpool — team news & predicted lineups

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Paris Saint‑Germain and Liverpool meet in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter‑final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick‑off set for around 20:00 local time.

PSG, the defending European champions, enter the tie as favourites following a strong recent run of form, while Liverpool face injury‑related selection challenges, News.Az reports.

PSG Team News

PSG will be without several key players:

Bradley Barcola (ankle) – out

Fabian Ruiz (knee) – out

Quentin Ndjantou – out

Senny Mayulu (calf) – doubtful

Despite these absences, the holders have won their last four matches and showed strong attacking form en route to the quarter‑finals.

Predicted PSG XI (4‑3‑3):

GK: Matvey Safonov

RB: Achraf Hakimi

CB: Marquinhos

CB: Willian Pacho

LB: Nuno Mendes

CM: Warren Zaire‑Emery

CM: Vitinha

CM: João Neves

RW: Desire Doue

CF: Ousmane Dembélé

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool’s squad also carries significant absences:

Alisson Becker – out

Giovanni Leoni (ACL) – out

Wataru Endō (ankle) – out

Conor Bradley (knee) – out

Alexander Isak has returned to the travel squad after a long injury layoff but is not expected to start.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4‑2‑3‑1/4‑2‑2‑2):

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

CB: Ibrahima Konaté

CB: Virgil van Dijk

LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai

AM: Florian Wirtz

F: Mohamed Salah

F: Hugo Ekitiké

Match Context

This tie reprises last season’s memorable Champions League clash, where PSG eliminated Liverpool in the round of 16 on penalties after a two‑leg battle. Since that defeat, Liverpool’s form has been mixed, and they arrive in Paris following a heavy domestic loss, whereas PSG have regained momentum.

Both managers are expected to approach the game strategically, with PSG aiming to capitalise on home advantage and Liverpool seeking to contain the hosts before shaping their approach for the second leg at Anfield.

Kick‑off: Wednesday, April 8 — Parc des Princes

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarter‑Final, First Leg

News.Az