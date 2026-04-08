Champions League: PSG vs Liverpool — team news & predicted lineups
Paris Saint‑Germain and Liverpool meet in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter‑final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick‑off set for around 20:00 local time.
PSG, the defending European champions, enter the tie as favourites following a strong recent run of form, while Liverpool face injury‑related selection challenges, News.Az reports.
PSG Team News
PSG will be without several key players:
- Bradley Barcola (ankle) – out
- Fabian Ruiz (knee) – out
- Quentin Ndjantou – out
- Senny Mayulu (calf) – doubtful
Despite these absences, the holders have won their last four matches and showed strong attacking form en route to the quarter‑finals.
Predicted PSG XI (4‑3‑3):
- GK: Matvey Safonov
- RB: Achraf Hakimi
- CB: Marquinhos
- CB: Willian Pacho
- LB: Nuno Mendes
- CM: Warren Zaire‑Emery
- CM: Vitinha
- CM: João Neves
- RW: Desire Doue
- CF: Ousmane Dembélé
- LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool’s squad also carries significant absences:
- Alisson Becker – out
- Giovanni Leoni (ACL) – out
- Wataru Endō (ankle) – out
- Conor Bradley (knee) – out
- Alexander Isak has returned to the travel squad after a long injury layoff but is not expected to start.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4‑2‑3‑1/4‑2‑2‑2):
- GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili
- RB: Jeremie Frimpong
- CB: Ibrahima Konaté
- CB: Virgil van Dijk
- LB: Milos Kerkez
- CM: Ryan Gravenberch
- CM: Alexis Mac Allister
- AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
- AM: Florian Wirtz
- F: Mohamed Salah
- F: Hugo Ekitiké
Match Context
This tie reprises last season’s memorable Champions League clash, where PSG eliminated Liverpool in the round of 16 on penalties after a two‑leg battle. Since that defeat, Liverpool’s form has been mixed, and they arrive in Paris following a heavy domestic loss, whereas PSG have regained momentum.
Both managers are expected to approach the game strategically, with PSG aiming to capitalise on home advantage and Liverpool seeking to contain the hosts before shaping their approach for the second leg at Anfield.
Kick‑off: Wednesday, April 8 — Parc des Princes
Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarter‑Final, First Leg
By Nijat Babayev