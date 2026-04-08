Russia strikes Ukraine’s Odesa region, port fires reported - PHOTO

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike in the south of the Odesa region (t.me/dsns_telegram)

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Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine’s southern Odesa Oblast overnight on April 8, causing fires and damage to port and warehouse infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, the attack involved Shahed-type drones and targeted civilian and port facilities in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services said the strike partially destroyed a warehouse and a utility building, with fires breaking out at multiple impact sites within port infrastructure.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed that all fires were later extinguished by rescue teams working at the scene.

Authorities said around 28 rescuers and seven units of equipment were deployed to contain the blaze. A National Guard fire unit and local firefighters also assisted in the response operation.

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike in the south of the Odesa region (t.me/dsns_telegram)

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike in the south of the Odesa region (t.me/dsns_telegram)

No casualties or injuries were reported in the latest attack.

Ukrainian officials have warned that port facilities in the Odesa region have faced repeated strikes in recent months, with drone and missile attacks increasingly targeting logistics and maritime infrastructure.

Earlier incidents have included damage to civilian vessels and port terminals, as well as casualties in previous strikes, according to regional authorities.

The situation remains under monitoring as air raid alerts and security measures continue across southern Ukraine.

News.Az