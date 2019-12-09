Azerbaijan starts production of another kind of car from next year

Inspection of the plant on the assembly of GAZelle cars will take place at the Hajigabul Industrial Town today.

ABC.AZ reports that Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters at the 18th meeting of the Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

He added that the plant, whose foundation was laid last February, will be put into operation in the 1st quarter of next year.

