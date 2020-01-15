Azerbaijan State Migration Service head sums up 2019 results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov provided detailed information about the work done in the migration field, the results achieved and statistical data, News.Az reports.

He noted that in 2019 the State Migration Service fulfilled the tasks set by the country’s leadership successfully and in a timely manner.

Huseynov stressed that important measures were taken to increase transparency, improve the legislation, create conditions for foreigners in order to exercise their rights effectively, apply innovations for managing migration processes in the country.

The State Migration Service implemented a number of new social projects in 2019, he added.

Revealing key statistics for the past year, Huseynov said that the State Migration Service recorded an increase in the number of appeals.

“The State Migration Service recorded an 11% increase in the number of foreigners and stateless persons who arrived in Azerbaijan last year,” he said. “The number of foreigners, who obtained temporary residence permits in the country increased by 10%. A growth was also recorded in the number of foreigners granted working permits in Azerbaijan.”

Huseynov also pointed out a 23%-decrease in the number of decisions taken regarding the violation of the migration legislation.

He said that last year the State Migration Service also prioritized the implementation of social projects.

According to the report, on the result of the evaluation on “ASAN Index”, the State Migration Service ranked first achieving the highest results among other state bodies, Huseynov added.

