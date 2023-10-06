Azerbaijan ‘strategically important’ for EU’s energy independence: Hungarian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is “strategically important” to maintain the EU’s energy independence, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

On the way to the informal meeting of EU leaders in the Spanish city of Granada, Orban underlined that “Azerbaijan is a key country, without Azerbaijan we cannot have energy independence,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

He said that without Azerbaijan’s gas supply, the EU would not be able to cut its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

On the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community, a pan-European platform with the participation of over 40 leaders, Michel held a meeting on Wednesday with leaders from Armenia, Germany, and France to discuss the latest developments in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan was also invited but President Ilham Aliyev decided not to attend the meeting in protest due to the French government’s recent actions.

Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor of the Azerbaijani president, said Baku had proposed the participation of Türkiye and Spain in a planning meeting, but that proposal was rejected by France.

Hajiyev underlined that Azerbaijan is still open to talks in Brussels, in the format of the EU, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would be facilitated by Michel.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan supports direct and bilateral dialogue and negotiations on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace treaty talks,” he wrote on social media.

News.Az