Azerbaijan strikes Armenian troops' headquarters in Aghdara

Azerbaijan Army Units struck the headquarters of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st Combined Arms Army of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdara settlement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Armenian armed forces suffered heavy casualties in manpower and military equipment, the ministry added.


