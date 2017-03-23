Azerbaijan strongly condemns London terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a country affected by terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns the London terror attack, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on March 23.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims,” the ministry wrote, according to APA.

On Mar. 22, at 14:40 GMT, a single attacker drove a car over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament in central London. The car had mounted the pavement and driven the whole way across the bridge, knocking people over. The car then crashed into railings outside the Houses of Parliament.

The attacker, armed with a knife, ran to the parliament where he was confronted by the police. One officer - who was not armed - was stabbed and killed.

The attacker was shot dead by armed police officers. Five people have died and 40 people have been injured in the attack, according to the latest information.

