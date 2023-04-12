Azerbaijan submits record number of scientific articles to Int’l Astronautical Congress in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has submitted 214 scientific articles to the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku this year, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Space Agency ("Azerkosmos") under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Dunay Badirkhanov said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Badirkhanov noted that 95 countries sent scientific articles to the 74th International Astronautical Congress. According to him, a total of 3,532 scientific articles were submitted to the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku on October 2-6 this year.

Azerbaijan made it to the top four for a number of scientific articles together with the Paris (2022), Washington (2019) and Bremen (2018) congresses, leaving behind the 70 congresses that have been held so far.

News.Az