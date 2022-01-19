Azerbaijan supports start of border delimitation process with Armenia without conditions – top diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan adheres to the start of the delimitation process of border with Armenia without any conditions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt during his visit to Vienna on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Schmidt congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (OSCE). She noted that the priorities of the presidency are detailed and balanced. Noting the great role of the Forum in resolving security issues in the OSCE space, the Secretary General expressed hope that the current chairmanship of Azerbaijan would help solve problems. She stressed that the chairmanship of Azerbaijan was supported by the OSCE. According to Schmidt, the OSCE Secretariat is ready to work closely with Azerbaijan in the implementation of these priorities.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the OSCE. Noting the importance of cooperation with the organization, he referred with satisfaction to existing projects with the OSCE on the development of transport links, the promotion of "green" energy, and environmental issues.

The minister also expressed Azerbaijan's interest in the participation of the OSCE in the building and reintegration processes at the current post-conflict stage.

The Minister informed the OSCE Secretary General on the current situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of tripartite statements, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations between the two countries.

The minister said that the delimitation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia is considered an important element in the normalization of relations between the two countries, and Azerbaijan is a supporter of the urgent start of this process. It was noted with regret that the approach of Armenia to this issue, including the position demonstrated by Armenia on this issue and a number of preconditions for starting the delimitation process, are absolutely unacceptable. It was brought to the attention of the Secretary General that Azerbaijan supports the launch of the delimitation process without any conditions.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az