Azerbaijan supports the Brussels format: President

Azerbaijan supports the Brussels format, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.az reports.

The importance of the meetings held in Brussels with the participation of Charles Michel towards the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was underlined at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Charles Michel for his mediation mission. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan supports the Brussels format.

Charles Michel expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President in this regard.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the agenda of the trilateral meeting scheduled to be held in Brussels next month.

