Azerbaijan suppresses another provocation of illegal Armenian armed groups

On September 7, at about 07:50, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach to the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Defense Ministry said.

News.Az