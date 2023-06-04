Azerbaijan suppresses illegal Armenian formations' reconnaissance activities with quadrocopters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 4, at about 20:10, a quadcopter conducting a reconnaissance flight over the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Aghdam region and belonging to members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, was observed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the activity of the quadrocopter, which attempted to carry out a flight over its positions, was suppressed, the ministry noted.

Moreover, at about 18:25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region.

Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, added the ministry.

News.Az