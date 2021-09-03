Azerbaijan suppresses provocation of illegal Armenian armed detachments in Shusha direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 3, from 01:00 to 02:15, the position of one of Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of Shusha was intensively subjected to fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

As a result of the vigilance and immediate measures taken by servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, the opposing side suffered losses and was suppressed, the ministry stressed.

The Russian peacekeeping command and the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

"We state that if such an attempt is made once again, hereinafter strict and adequate measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," added the ministry.

News.Az