Azerbaijan surpasses 9.3M COVID-19 vaccine shots administered

Some 30,886 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 16,774 citizens, and the second one to 14,112 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,320,558 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,024,500 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,296,058 people - the second dose.

