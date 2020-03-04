Azerbaijan suspends entry of Iranian ships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ships sailing under the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been temporarily restricted to enter the ports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, spokesman of the State Maritime Agency Tural Museyibov told APA.

According to him, the State Maritime Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has imposed temporary restrictions on the entry of vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of preventive measures taken for the purpose of prompt implementation of preventive and urgent measures for prevention of the danger that coronavirus can cause in Azerbaijan.

The State Maritime Agency keeps on focus to take appropriate measures and take appropriate measures in this regard.

