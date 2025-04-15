Azerbaijan, Syria discuss bilateral ties, regional security

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan-Syria bilateral relations and the regional security situation, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers emphasized the broad prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude for the support extended in restoring the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria after a long hiatus.

Highlighting efforts to promote stability in Syria, Minister Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s intention to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and underscored the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan. He also stressed the importance of developing a trilateral cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Syria in this context.

The ministers exchanged views on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.