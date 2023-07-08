Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss prospects for development of economic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavki Zavkizoda, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

“During the meeting with Zavki Zavkizoda, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, we exchanged our views on the prospects for the development of economic relations between our countries, the expansion of cooperation, and the promotion of mutual investments,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

During the meeting with Zavki Zavkizoda, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, we exchanged our views on the prospects for the development of #economic relations between our countries, the expansion of cooperation, and the promotion of mutual #investments.… pic.twitter.com/8mq7o7E5eB — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 8, 2023





News.Az