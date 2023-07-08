Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss prospects for development of economic relations

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss prospects for development of economic relations

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavki Zavkizoda, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

“During the meeting with Zavki Zavkizoda, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, we exchanged our views on the prospects for the development of economic relations between our countries, the expansion of cooperation, and the promotion of mutual investments,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      